Roundups.co - Curated collection of newsletters & roundups for designers (Roundups.co)
2 hours ago from Joel Rosen, Co-founder at The Orca Design Co, creator of Briefbox.me & Buckets.me
There's quite a few large company newsletters in here. I think it would be really cool to add more freelancers, small agencies and quirky creative collectives to this site aimed more at the straight up designers, illustrators and animators etc.. Hit me up with suggestions at getroundups@gmail.com!
