Client wants final designs in PSD. Importing from sketch?

5 hours ago from , Designer

Has anyone successfully used this worked flow? I have seen several solutions, such as exporting SVG from sketch then import into illustrator and save in psd format. The problem with this method is that the layers are all over the place with no option to edit gradients /colours and icons are no longer vectors.

Would be great to here any previous experience, photoshop seems mega slow now, especially when theres over 100 screens to design.