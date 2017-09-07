Example of a successful Design Sprint?
5 hours ago from Joel designerrrr
I have been working in early stage startups for 7 years. In that time the design sprint methodology has been created. Early stage startups sometimes don't have the 5 days to do a sprint especially if it's not done well...I am trying to see what a successful sprint looks like. Anyone know of any videos online of a recorded workshop that have been useful.
