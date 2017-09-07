Can anyone tell me cool design podcasts?
2 hours ago from Ismael Branco, Graphic Designer
2 hours ago from Ismael Branco, Graphic Designer
Perhaps good to know that there are lots of classics to be found in the DN archives: https://www.designernews.co/search?q=design+podcast&t=everything
