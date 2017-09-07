Abstract price update
11 hours ago from Rhys Merritt, Product Designer
I've just noticed that Abstract have updated their pricing structure. I run a team of 3 designers at the moment, and we have decided to go with the 'Starter' plan, paying $9 per month each, billed annually.
I can see that the 'Business' plan is $15 per month, down from $21 per month. That's a steep drop! Curious to know a little more about how this decision was made. Would be cool to see if Josh is around on here to give some insight.
This is the cached pricing page from google: https://imgur.com/a/A01SZ
New pricing page is here: https://www.goabstract.com/pricing/
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment. Remember: Be nice or else.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now