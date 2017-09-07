Abstract price update

I've just noticed that Abstract have updated their pricing structure. I run a team of 3 designers at the moment, and we have decided to go with the 'Starter' plan, paying $9 per month each, billed annually.

I can see that the 'Business' plan is $15 per month, down from $21 per month. That's a steep drop! Curious to know a little more about how this decision was made. Would be cool to see if Josh is around on here to give some insight.

This is the cached pricing page from google: https://imgur.com/a/A01SZ

New pricing page is here: https://www.goabstract.com/pricing/