Product Psychology: How Users Process Rewards (uxstudioteam.com)
7 hours ago from David Pasztor, UX studio
This is a great read. I think this is a really simple, tangible thing that UX teams can focus on to help their app go from good to great. As designers we can get caught up in thinking about visual design or animations as a way to add "delight" in a product, but it goes beyond that.
Thank you Ben :) We try to publish useful articles here. An upvote can keep us motivated. ;)
