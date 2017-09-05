1 comment

  • Andrew PairmanAndrew Pairman, 1 minute ago

    An interesting article although I feel the viewpoint is very iOS orientated.

    It's quite easy to be descriptive and engaging on the iOS App Store as Apple has a 4,000 character limit on the 'What's new' section.

    On Android however, the same section is limited to 500 characters. Quite a decrease! This makes writing consistent release notes across both platforms challenging but not all together impossible.

    0 points