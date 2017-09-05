How and why do you use Dribbble?

UI/UX Designer

I remember Dribbble when it started. I wanted to be a part of it, but not having friends in the field brings you exactly zero invites. Last year I finally got my invite but I never post anything there. I figured Dribbble is filled with made up mockups of apps that will never exist, with mockups that aren't applicable in a real-life scenario, with nice UI-s with terrible UX, with UI-s that work with pics applied to that mockup and nothing else...

I am interested in getting a new gig now and then, and I am interested to know do you really get gigs by posting stuff I described. Do clients fall for that? Or you find gigs in different places?

  Ivan Bjelajac, 1 hour ago

    The type of projects you put out there, those are the type of client inquiries you usually get back. From my personal experience. So if all you do is post visual fluff all the time without much thought to it, you're bound to get those types of superficial clients. But also if you post only toned down "non-attractive" designs, you're kind of missing out on the attention it will bring you. I try to hold a balance between those two ways of using dribbble.

    I think that as a designer you should be able to do meaningful thought out things, but also be able to sell your services with some straight up marketing. After all you are competing on a market full of designers.

    Don't hate the player, hate the game.

    Antonia A., 1 hour ago

      Ok, ajmo na materinjem. Da li ti je itko uletio preko Dribbbla? Ali tvoj odgovor ima super smisla, fluff sa pravim radom kao dobar omjer marketinga i skilla.

