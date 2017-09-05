How and why do you use Dribbble?

I remember Dribbble when it started. I wanted to be a part of it, but not having friends in the field brings you exactly zero invites. Last year I finally got my invite but I never post anything there. I figured Dribbble is filled with made up mockups of apps that will never exist, with mockups that aren't applicable in a real-life scenario, with nice UI-s with terrible UX, with UI-s that work with pics applied to that mockup and nothing else...

I am interested in getting a new gig now and then, and I am interested to know do you really get gigs by posting stuff I described. Do clients fall for that? Or you find gigs in different places?