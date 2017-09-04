2 comments

  • Steven CavinsSteven Cavins, a minute ago

    I find it's a great replacement for quite a few tedious meetings and a good way to tamp down details, while less likely to take me out of my work process. Like anything, however, it's a tool and takes a bit of strategy and experience to make it work for you and your team without becoming noisy or frivolous.

  • Nia Bassett, 7 hours ago

    I don't have experience with Slack, outside of a hackathon group that I was involved with. But with that instance, I hated it. I spent so long trying to catch up to a bunch of different conversations. It was overwhelming. It also made me anxious, like when you constantly check your phone for texts. However, it seems like everyone else out there loves it. Am I wrong? Can you help me see a different (or the same) viewpoint?

