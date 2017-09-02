What's with the giant bold fonts everywhere nowadays?

I know I'm about a year too late, but this trend has been picking up even more steam. Is there a rationale for it? When I first started to see it, the big fonts made me uncomfortable, but now I'm used to it and small fonts look very dated.

It seems like every newly redesigned site goes for the heaviest weight and doubles the size of headlines. I'm curious if anyone has any input on this or has any good articles about it.

  Ruban Khalid, 1 minute ago

    Here's an article about it on mobile: https://medium.com/the-pioneers/complexion-reduction-a-new-trend-in-mobile-design-cef033a0b978

  Ronja V., a minute ago

    I think this trend has always been around, like the old newspapers that print giant titles in big, black and bold letters. It's meant to draw attention to what is most important. I noticed that a lot of these redesigned websites also focus on updating the copywriting, so they are putting emphasis on a message that is best delivered in a striking way. It is nice to see copy that is no longer "marketing jargon" but more straight to the point!

    Also, we can't forget that a lot of designers tend to copy trends, especially if a well-known company puts it in their GUI...such as Apple. They are all about big, bold titles.

