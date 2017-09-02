What's with the giant bold fonts everywhere nowadays?
1 day ago from Kris Jones
I know I'm about a year too late, but this trend has been picking up even more steam. Is there a rationale for it? When I first started to see it, the big fonts made me uncomfortable, but now I'm used to it and small fonts look very dated.
It seems like every newly redesigned site goes for the heaviest weight and doubles the size of headlines. I'm curious if anyone has any input on this or has any good articles about it.
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment. Remember: Be nice or else.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now