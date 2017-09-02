P2P file sharing app: please review my UI/UX

Hi everyone,

I'm building a (free) file sharing application. I'm looking for UX and UI feedback to make it as best as possible for everyone to use. I tried to do my best, but as a software engineer I'm lacking a bit in the design department. On a side note, I won't make any money with this, it's just a side project for the greater goods.

What it is

Almost everyone use company-provided services like Facebook, Dropbox, Google, Microsoft ... to share holiday pictures, files, business documents. Why ? Because there is no other practical solution.

This is bad for several reasons:

Theses companies accumulate a huge amount of data on everyone. They use it to profile people and sell advertising.

Its is basically a very efficient mass manipulation tool. Who get to use it ? Who decide what version of the reality you get to see ?

Theses companies aim for money, not for the greater good.

Too often, governments have access to this data as well, legally or not. This can easily be a threat for democracy. Look at countries like Syria, Libya, Egypt, China, Russia ... These systems are used to manipulate, restrict free-speech or even track people. The United States are likely to be first in class for data collection on everyone.

What used to be private matter is now ready to be processed and weaponized by whoever have access.

Arbore is a P2P file-sharing application designed to reduce the dependency of people to this giant silos of data. The project is designed for non-technical people especially. It reuse the UX concept of a social network to hide the complex stuff like cryptographic keys. There is no central point nor federation. You can add contact to form your part of a social graph. You can chat and share files, document, pictures.

What to look at

You can already test the alpha version:

I also made a bunch of screenshots and a screencast

Thanks a lot !