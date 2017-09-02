P2P file sharing app: please review my UI/UX
2 hours ago from Michael Muré
Hi everyone,
I'm building a (free) file sharing application. I'm looking for UX and UI feedback to make it as best as possible for everyone to use. I tried to do my best, but as a software engineer I'm lacking a bit in the design department. On a side note, I won't make any money with this, it's just a side project for the greater goods.
What it is
Almost everyone use company-provided services like Facebook, Dropbox, Google, Microsoft ... to share holiday pictures, files, business documents. Why ? Because there is no other practical solution.
This is bad for several reasons:
- Theses companies accumulate a huge amount of data on everyone. They use it to profile people and sell advertising.
- Its is basically a very efficient mass manipulation tool. Who get to use it ? Who decide what version of the reality you get to see ?
- Theses companies aim for money, not for the greater good.
- Too often, governments have access to this data as well, legally or not. This can easily be a threat for democracy. Look at countries like Syria, Libya, Egypt, China, Russia ... These systems are used to manipulate, restrict free-speech or even track people. The United States are likely to be first in class for data collection on everyone.
- What used to be private matter is now ready to be processed and weaponized by whoever have access.
Arbore is a P2P file-sharing application designed to reduce the dependency of people to this giant silos of data. The project is designed for non-technical people especially. It reuse the UX concept of a social network to hide the complex stuff like cryptographic keys. There is no central point nor federation. You can add contact to form your part of a social graph. You can chat and share files, document, pictures.
What to look at
You can already test the alpha version:
I also made a bunch of screenshots and a screencast
Thanks a lot !
