Why do people put payment method icons on their website?

On a lot of e-commerce websites, I see inline lists of icons like this...

ACCEPTED PAYMENTS: Visa, Mastercard, AmEx, Amazon Pay, PayPal, etc.

I’m curious why people still put those on e-commerce sites. It seems like most people know how to purchase things online nowadays.

Are there any studies showing that putting Accepted Payment Methods on your site will increase conversions?