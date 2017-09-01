Why do people put payment method icons on their website?
14 hours ago from Shane Boland, front-end design/shopify optimization
On a lot of e-commerce websites, I see inline lists of icons like this...
ACCEPTED PAYMENTS: Visa, Mastercard, AmEx, Amazon Pay, PayPal, etc.
I’m curious why people still put those on e-commerce sites. It seems like most people know how to purchase things online nowadays.
Are there any studies showing that putting Accepted Payment Methods on your site will increase conversions?
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment. Remember: Be nice or else.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now