Why do people put payment method icons on their website?

On a lot of e-commerce websites, I see inline lists of icons like this...

ACCEPTED PAYMENTS: Visa, Mastercard, AmEx, Amazon Pay, PayPal, etc.

I’m curious why people still put those on e-commerce sites. It seems like most people know how to purchase things online nowadays.

Are there any studies showing that putting Accepted Payment Methods on your site will increase conversions?

  • Bob CechacekBob Cechacek, 1 minute ago

    As with meaningless (and extremely expensive) security badges, it may make the site seem more legit and authoritative. And it’s free.

    You use big-brand names everyone recognizes, and associate your site with them. It’s rather desperate, but it builds trust and reassures the user it’s not a scam… because the icon says so.

    I especially love how even some big sites out there use their own security badges and such adornments. A stock vector that says „100% secure“, that’s perfection.

    Conversation with a client goes like this:

    Client: “The homepage looks empty, could you add credit cards and cheques we accept, somewhere around… right here?”

    You: “Don‘t all of your competitors accept credit cards? People except that, it’s a standard.”

    Client: “…”

    You:“So… Visa, MasterCard, Diner’s Club, anything else?”

  • Shane BolandShane Boland, 14 hours ago

    Like this, why?

