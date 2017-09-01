How to animate interfaces using Sketch and After Effects

Hi guys,

Some days ago I asked a colleague of mine to join me on a project. Me as a product designer and him as a motion designer. Being a remote designer, sometimes I find it difficult to explain to my clients how transitions and animations will work so I decided to hire my colleague to reduce this gap.

The thing is that he never worked with Sketch and After Effects before so we already spent some hours researching but still the process looks too difficult and complex.

My question his: How do you guys animate using Sketch and After Effects?

Thank you so much!