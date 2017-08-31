Upcoming launch: A social platform for creatives (Designers) (producthunt.com)
1 day ago from Tar Bez, Creative director
What problems do the plethora of existing platforms have, that this product hopes to solve? It seems a bit light on detail...
It hopes to solve information overload by curating it to your selective interests.
That sounds bordering on flippant. How will it do this? I think what Aaron is alluding to is, there's very little in the way of feature description or other incentives to make me sign up.
Couple of questions: Are you explicitly personalising content based on my "selective interests"? e.g. am I selecting from a massive lists of categories what I'm going to see? How is this better than going to specialised feeds directly? How do you solve for discovery? Is the platform intelligent enough to continue building a profile of my preferences as I express interest in other content/makers that I follow? Is this collaborative and a two-way dialogue or does the value lie in a curated feed? What about the actual social side of things? How do you handle community management? Is this open-facing like Twitter and facilitating discovery through related content and makers? Or is this Facebook where things are shielded and I can have private discussions and share work that I need specific feedback on from within a select group of peers? Or is this Pinterest/Dribbble where the onus lies on visual exploration and curation?
Would love to know more.
I hope that I managed to answer your questions and on the side note this product hasn't launched, yet. It is on a beta-release at the moment.
Are you explicitly personalizing the content based on my "selective interests"?
Yes. You select from the available interest and you receive content accordingly.
How is this better than going to specialized feeds directly? No doubt you can do it on your own. How much time are you going to use to do it? How limited is it? What are you still missing? The problem whatever we do we're always missing an enormous amount of talent, creativity, and knowledge because we're too focused on who we know and the sources we know but what if you just sit back and receive a tailored content right to your feed without breaking a sweat? (Even if you have a solid network, there's a network out there that is killing it and we shouldn't leave room to miss such inspirations or knowledge.)
How do you solve for discovery? We solved it by allowing users to directly boost their content to the discover page with targeted-interests at their will, not based on web-cookies as we don't even collect them.
Is the platform intelligent enough to continue building a profile of my preferences as I express interest in other content/makers that I follow?
Not intelligent enough yet, we’re working on keyword and word matching to filter some more as for makers you will a suggested leaders to follow according to your selected interests.
Is this collaborative and a two-way dialogue or does the value lie in a curated feed? We have the curated-feed based on your interest to discover, you can curate more by selecting(following) you admire and you have your profile. We’re also working on an inner collaboration space for creators to create better.
What about the actual social side of things? How do you handle community management? Community management right now is quite limited when it comes to features.
Is this open-facing like Twitter and facilitating discovery through related content and makers? Or is this Facebook where things are shielded and I can have private discussions and share work that I need specific feedback on from within a select group of peers? Or is this Pinterest/Dribbble where the onus lies on visual exploration and curation?
If you place Keentoo, it will be in between of all of them, Twitter, Facebook, Pinterest, Dribbble, Behance, Tumblr, and Medium. The aim is to create one space that provides everything we need instead of having seven several platforms providing similar services. Less destructive to be more productive.
skeptical of giving out email addresses to "products" that have literally zero information about them and/or why they deserve to obtain my email.
Please read the above comment that I wrote to Fredi.
The interests available inside design:
Highly curated and you can focus on what you want and filter your content by one click.
