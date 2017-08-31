Setproduct.com - mobile ecommerce design kit

Hello, community. Today I’d like to tell you about my product. I’ve developed a design kit for mobile e-commerce. Probably you will say "oh this is another UI kit". Honestly, I did not want to be like this. This is not a designer-related kit to build something with. I'm more focused on developers or product managers. I like that Figma exports the code to CSS, iOS, Android. And I support my solution with simple docs, animation advices and screen UX flows.

I completely switched to Figma and developed a mobile store design there.

August did not promise interesting tasks and I decided to work 12 hours a day. And I had a lot of free time. It happened. Three weeks of development. I set myself a deadline till the end of August. And I didn't screw myself up. Thats cool! I was motivated. I acted as a developer, manager, designer, marketer and ideology. And I succeeded, I wish.

This design is developed for one-handed shopping. I tried to place all the primary buttons at the bottom. And I described the rules for developers according to that. In my product there is no hamburger menu. In my product, you do not need to stretch your finger into the top left corner.

I really wanted to be the self-employed product engineer of these three weeks. Yeah, I really like how it sounds here: engineeeeer. To solve those design problems that I see personally. Now I'm trying to sell these solutions.

I do not understand yet whether this product is necessary for the market. I do not even know how to accurately evaluate one copy of the Standard / Advanced version. I understand that maybe the market does not want my product. Then I’ll just consider it as a medal in my resume. In any case, I had a great time and experienced only positive emotions. I really look forward to the advices and recommendations of community members that can be improved in my product. Thank you. God bless you.

Take a look at...

http://www.setproduct.com