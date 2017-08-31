Version Control
2 hours ago from Cristian Moisei, Product Designer @ hyperion.co
I keep seeing tools coming up for version control for designers and I wanted to ask if anyone else sees any value with them. I've been more than happy with Google Drive / Dropbox's version control. I recently needed to recover an older design and surely enough, Google Drive had every single version of that file since the day I created it 6 months ago, every time I pressed save.
No extra apps to deal with, no extra subscriptions.
