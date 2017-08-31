Version Control

2 hours ago from , Product Designer @ hyperion.co

I keep seeing tools coming up for version control for designers and I wanted to ask if anyone else sees any value with them. I've been more than happy with Google Drive / Dropbox's version control. I recently needed to recover an older design and surely enough, Google Drive had every single version of that file since the day I created it 6 months ago, every time I pressed save.

No extra apps to deal with, no extra subscriptions.

  • Steven CavinsSteven Cavins, 1 minute ago

    I've been using Abstract for a little while and I enjoy noting commits with changes, as well as the interface for organizing my files into projects.

    I'd say it's mostly beneficial for folks working in larger teams (I don't) but it'll be interesting to see how Abstract develops over time.

