3 comments
Todd Cantley, 11 minutes ago
Cool idea. I'd scrap the homepage and make your discover page the homepage.
Yann Schaub, a minute ago
Great feedback todd! I think we indeed could take a similar approach than producthunt.com for example - compare the logged in / not logged in views to see what I mean. I think having the value proposition displayd to first time users is benefitial.
Joshua Jansen, 1 hour ago
Hello Designer News!
Two weeks ago Yann and me started a new side-project where makers can discover, share and bid on domain names.
After launching on ProductHunt a week ago, over 250 makers signed up and they've added well over 500 domain names in the last 7 days only!
I've been following DesignerNews for a while now and I feel that this is a community with a lot of creative designers/makers that have some cool and interesting domain names as well. So really looking forward to seeing those op topfive.domains!
If you guys have any questions, please let me know!
Thanks,
Joshua
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment. Remember: Be nice or else.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now