Ask DN: How do you design for inclusivity in 2017?
2 hours ago from Kevin Haag, UX/UI Designer
Looking to read opinions/facts on designing for inclusivity in the modern cultural and political landscape. Race and gender are huge talking points right now, and I'm curious as to how other designers consider them in their work.
For example, using traditional "gender-biased" colors like blue and pink to represent boys and girls. Is there a "correct" way to do this?
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment. Remember: Be nice or else.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now