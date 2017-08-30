Ask DN: UI patterns for Many to Many to Some relationships?

Bring me your wisdom DN.

I'm building a product in which users need to enter details about contracted gov services.

A provider (the user) will have multiple services.

A service can have multiple funders. Funders may or may not have multiple contracts.

Some people would rather fill out this information service first - as most of their services only have a single contract.

Some would rather fill this out contract first, and then say what services relate to that contract - as they could have 10+ services on one contract.

Can anybody think of any UI examples for many to many relationships?