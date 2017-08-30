Framer vs Principle vs Flinto (vs Origami?) - What are your use cases?

The prototyping world is exploding right now. We've got Framer, Principle, Flinto, Origami, and it seems like more options are popping up every day.

(Oh man I forgot about After Effects. See what I mean?)

What's everyone using? Are you using different tools for different use cases? For web designers, are you using these tools to prototype web interactions or just screen flows?

Should we all be settling down with one or two tools or using them all? Which tool has the biggest community around it right now (it seems like Framer, right?)

Drop any other recommendations you have in the comments. Let's nerd out, y'all.