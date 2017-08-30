What do you prefer, Adobe XD or Sketch?
Adobe XD had a big update yesterday and was curious if the community is still not preferring it to Sketch, thoughts?
I, and everyone I work with, are too invested and satisfied with Sketch to consider Adobe XD. If we were to move, it would probably be to Figma, not Adobe XD.
Sketch is death by a thousand cuts with all the bugs and workflow annoyances that are part & parcel to the experience - I'm this close to jumping to Figma
This is where I am at as well. I keep trying XD when they release updates and it doesn't really do anything for me that I can't do in other tools. It can be a quick way to design and build a low-fidelity prototype without leaving the tool...but I can do that in Figma (far more powerful) in the same amount of time now that they have added those features.
I still like some things about Sketch...but the plugin system is not one of them.
That and they are moving too slow. Sketch was a great tool but hasn't evolved much in the past couple of years.
If we were to move, it would probably be to Figma, not Adobe XD
On the same boat.
Not sure about Figma, but Sketch definitely became too slow and buggy.
The same. Moreover, I am enjoying the savings. After cutting the cord with Adobe, I have $588 more in my pocket... I paid around $2,352 since they move the subscription model in 2014. x.X
Using neither. Figma is life now. I've had my eye on XD for a while but their development to feature parity with other platforms has been too slow and now that Figma has basically the same prototyping tool I'll probably never consider it again.
FIgma is life. god i love that :)
couldn't agree more ... using Figma pretty exclusively these days :)
I try it every 3 months or so, last about a minute, and go back to Sketch.
In my opinion, there are a lot of considerations that play a role on this, and I've been asking myself a similar question, and struggling with some decisions as a Creative Director in charge of managing and purchasing software for my team.
Here is a very short list of some of the pros and cons I've look at:
Sketch over XD:
At the moment Sketch has more capabilities than XD (power of symbols been a deal breaker for me). Way more
Support by the community, developing some cool Plug-ins (this is causing already some problems. See point 3 on next list)
They've started earlier than XD, and they won a huge amount of the market
Support by InVision; other power house on the design process for many designers
People get used to a program, and it is very hard to switch, even if they are compatible
It is fashionable, and cool.
XD over Sketch:
It comes with Creative Cloud. This is one of my biggest issues. We are paying for Creative Cloud, and at the same time the extra for Sketch. If you are a freelancer, you may want to save as much as you can
It is supported by Adobe
Way less bugs. Big part because the community has gone overboard with unnecessary plug-ins, that often are only used one time and get nothing but bugs
People tend to use all the capabilities of the tool, and end up making their process, and time of production, longer and more complex than necessary
Easy integration of XD with Photoshop; absolutely necessary for me. I design more websites than apps
Mac and PC. Although it seems the majority of graphic design professionals work on a Mac, if you work with a pure development team, they tend to use PC. Sketch is only supports mac. There are of course other tools that fill the gap, but then again you start adding more and more steps on the process
These are some of the ones going around my head. We still use Sketch, but if on the future XD keep getting better, I will have to consider seriously switching to XD.
I've found XD personally faster to use on the fly in a project, whereas I felt very lost the first time I opened Sketch for some project edits, which doesn't help its case.
I'm pleased though that XD's latest update sees Assets (Adobe's answer to Symbols) catch up to Sketch and make the overall designing process quicker to get through. XD's been a dream to show clients an app prototype come to life in a matter of hours, and the fact that it has its own 'live preview' is very attractive. I'm not too familiar with all of Sketch's features, but for the kinds of web and app design projects I'm usually on, XD has slotted easily into my routine.
I'm using Adobe XD and enjoy it quite a lot. Last time I tried Sketch it wasn't a great experience, but perhaps it's better now.
Really great responses thus far – thank ya everyone!
Didn't realize Sketch had lost as much of its reputation as it had recently with the plugins/bugs. Nor was I aware that Figma had gained this much ground. Also think that's Figma's pricing structure is pretty legit – you can work around a max 3 projects as a solo-designer pretty well.
Will have to give XD and Figma a try this weekend and see.
I use XD exclusively for UX design. I tried Sketch about 18 months ago, and everything felt so... foreign. Too, Sketch's SVG export was terrible at the time.
Nowadays, it's paper mockup > XD prototype > static HTML/CSS/JS prototype.
I really like Sketch, but I know Adobe is probably ahead in their GPU game.
I was just amazed at how awesome Photoshop CS4 had become after GPU acceleration was added in 2009.
That said I still use Sketch because I still use Sketch way more..
