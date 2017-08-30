Where did you find your desktop wallpaper?
I've been cycling through the BLACK wallpaper series by Jean-Marc Denis. They're great if dark minimalism is your jam!
Abduzeedo's wallpaper of the week is a good source for me. Also InterfaceLift has a good selection of retina ones (even 5K) and I used to frequent that while I had a 5K iMac.
Not desktop, but I still want to share this: WLPPR is a great (paid) app with amazing satellite photographs. I'm trying to keep my phone as simple as possible now so I switched to a plain black wallpaper, but I did use this for a long time.
99% of the time it's from Unsplash
