AMA: Adobe XD 2017

Hey everyone,

My name is Demian Borba and I work on the Adobe XD team.

Last week, we released another important update to XD, enabling designers to speed up their UX workflows with powerful features such as the new Asset Panel, the first integration with CC Libraries, plus an update on performance. Yes, XD got even faster! You can render hundreds of artboards, and things just work.

We are extremely excited with all the reactions in the community, positive and negative. We continue to focus on solving more and more UX challenges. But it's a long journey, where we are really listening to customers and carefully crafting every single piece of functionality landing in Adobe XD.

Last year, we answered lots of questions from you and we'd like to do it again.

Members of the Adobe XD team and I will be answering your questions throughout the day.

We are happy to answer any questions you have regarding Adobe XD, the team or anything else. What do you wanna know?