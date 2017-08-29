Youtube has a new logo (youtube.com)
2 hours ago from Leon K, Human
Does anyone else having issues reading that font? I mean on the youtube.com site. The kerning is so close It feels like it vibrating.
It looks pretty bad for me. I had to refresh to make sure it wasn't a mistake. Not sure if it is a scaling issue or just the type is displaying poorly on screen.
Not only a logo apparently.
what happened to that "youtube sans" font?
Maybe a grown up finally stepped in the room and realized that its purposeless if used on product and also quite shitty as a display font?
They're still using it for their ads: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9FWIG_c6PfI
interesting. i'm confused by how rarely the font is used, considering the fanfare that came with its announcement.
