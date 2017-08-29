The New YouTube Logo (youtube.com)
Does anyone else having issues reading that font? I mean on the youtube.com site. The kerning is so close It feels like it vibrating.
It looks pretty bad for me. I had to refresh to make sure it wasn't a mistake. Not sure if it is a scaling issue or just the type is displaying poorly on screen.
Yeah, I see it too. I changed it to be just the red square with the following user style:
.exp-invert-logo #yt-masthead #logo-container .logo-red { width: 34px; }
Wow look at that footer! How many times have you wished each category had the exact same number of items? Mind blown!
YouTube CEO: "Hey we need to add SnapChat to the footer"
YouTube Footer Designer: "Sorry, no."
I just scrolled through 30 mins of comments to see what you were talking about
no screenshot for the rest of us??
Here ya go:
weird the image shows up in my email notification but not here. Nevertheless, that's impressive ha!
what happened to that "youtube sans" font?
Maybe a grown up finally stepped in the room and realized that its purposeless if used on product and also quite shitty as a display font?
They're still using it for their ads: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9FWIG_c6PfI
interesting. i'm confused by how rarely the font is used, considering the fanfare that came with its announcement.
Y outube.
Scrolled down hoping to see this!
I mean, I constantly find amazing videos having down votes, so I don't really expect anything different from youtube community. It seems like they always looking for things to hate and it gives them a pleasure.
In this case, it's less about the logo itself and more about what youtube is doing lately. People hate changes. It's moving them a bit out of their comfort zone. Even a small tweak to the old logo will result in similar reaction IMHO
Exactly, when your site gets 30 million views a day, if 1% of people don't like what they see, which they wont because people have different tastes, theres still going to be a lot of unhappy people.
Just noticed it, I thought YouTube got hacked for a second. Looks pretty bad. The general UI updates are meh. Also seems like users are more annoyed some basic features weren't fixed.
Breaks into one of the most popular sites on the internet... and reworks the branding. My kinda hacker.
I like it. I never loved their brand, however. Tube is not the prettiest word and like so many other modern efforts, screams 'cooked up in a garage'
Maybe just my screen (or me going crazy) but the icon looks like it's not shaped evenly in the first example.
What strikes me most about this change is the new flat color red. #ff0000
Not only a logo apparently.
Hadn't even noticed till I was reading the news after being on YouTube all day.
