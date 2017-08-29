1 comment

  • Marcel van Werkhoven, 1 minute ago

    I completely agree with this. We used to do about half the projects in our own CMS and half the projects in WordPress. Now, we're building 99% in WordPress and even use Divi a lot.

    Why?

    • Unless you're building a big corporate project, a website will be about 5 - 10 pages + blogs/news. No need to code complicated stuff to add some images and text.

    • On average a website lasts about 3 years before design trends catch up. The way the site looks is more important than having a fancy CMS. Spend more on design, content, SEO and less on a CMS

    • Scaling. With WordPress you can scale, you can hire some outside help without having to train them on how to use your badly documented one of a kind CMS

    • People want websites fast and preferably cheap. There's simply no time to implement/test new vital CMS functions within the scope of a project.

    • Finally, you're wasting design profits on hiring more programmers to keep a CMS up to speed. And most programmers don't even like working on something mundane as a CMS for a website and fixing bugs.

