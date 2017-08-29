How do you design super long forms?
6 hours ago from chris limbrick, Digital Product Designer
Looking to read opinions/facts on creating the best user experience for designing very long forms.
I've noticed the trend where you place the label inside the form field as the placeholder text, and when a user clicks in the input, the label then slides up to the top of the input. Is this the best practice for long forms to keep them shorter on the page?
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment. Remember: Be nice or else.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now