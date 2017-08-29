How do you design super long forms?

Digital Product Designer

Looking to read opinions/facts on creating the best user experience for designing very long forms.

I've noticed the trend where you place the label inside the form field as the placeholder text, and when a user clicks in the input, the label then slides up to the top of the input. Is this the best practice for long forms to keep them shorter on the page?

  • Marcel van Werkhoven, 2 hours ago

    Some ideas:

    • Hide/show sections/fields based on selections
    • Split the form into multiple sections/pages
    • Offer a summary at the end of the form so users can review what they're going to submit (and change if needed)
    • Simplify the navigation

    For example, say you have a page with 4 sections of 10 fields. Place a 'next step' button at the end of each section to automatically scroll to the next section.

    Also, take into account the expectation of the user. If I'm using a contact form, I'm expecting a short form with a few fields (name/e-mail/phone/message). If I'm going to put in a job application I expect to be able to add more text and data as I'm trying to apply for this job the best way I can. Sometimes a longer form can actually work better than a shorter one.

    You can also improve the experience by making it more fun. Like adding illustrations or visuals into the background.

    Floating labels are tricky, as they don't work well across some of the older browsers. Labeled fields is still the best way to go in most cases.

  • Marc Olivier LapierreMarc Olivier Lapierre, 4 hours ago

    I am personally not a big fan of floating labels. This article does a great job breaking down the reasons why.

    A very long form looks intimidating and can make users rethink their decision; if it looks like it's gonna take me 15 minutes to fill, chances are I might reconsider doing it. For longer forms, I try to divide them into sections that are easier to digest. You can go the extreme route like Wealthsimple did and put one question per page, but I think this is going a bit too far and it just feels like an endless survey at that point.

    The hardest part is figuring out where to break the form and what should be bundled together so the architecture makes sense and flows naturally.

    Dividing into sections also makes it easier to track and get a more detailed breakdown of what users are doing and where the friction points are.

    • chris limbrick, 3 hours ago

      Thanks for the links and opinion... I'm also not a fan of the floating labels and don't think it makes for effective complex and long forms. It's currently implemented at work and they're resistant to change so I'm trying to figure out how to improve the UX.

      I'm thinking the best way to go about the inputs with floating labels is to section off parts of the form where it makes sense (i.e. think filling out a job application.) The caution is trying to make the form as short as possible so it's believed by others that switching from having standard labels to floating labels, and making the form shorter, will improve the experience for these complex forms. I don't think that's the case, which is why I'm asking for others opinions. :-)

