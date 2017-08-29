67 Our redesign of Medium’s Claps…and why they may not have chosen to do it this way. (medium.com)44 minutes ago from Jason Li, Designer @ Thanx / http://www.jasonli.caLogin to CommentYou'll need to log in before you can leave a comment. Remember: Be nice or else.LoginRegister TodayNew accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment. Remember: Be nice or else.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now