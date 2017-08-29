23 Out of sight, out of mind. Digital books are second-class citizens in our home screens, and it's a design problem (medium.com)2 hours ago from Jacopo Colò, Interaction designer at Designit OsloLogin to CommentYou'll need to log in before you can leave a comment. Remember: Be nice or else.LoginRegister TodayNew accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment. Remember: Be nice or else.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now