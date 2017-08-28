Building UX Teams at Scale: Inside Atlassian's Bespoke Hiring Process (uxpin.com)
7 minutes ago from Jerry Cao, Content Strategist
7 minutes ago from Jerry Cao, Content Strategist
Hey folks,
I talked with 3 people from Atlassian's design team to explore how they hire and develop design talent. They have a surprisingly pretty mature design practice for an enterprise company that just started building their design team in 2012.
