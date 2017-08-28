Goal-based Sketching for UX design (medium.com)
1 hour ago from Aloke Pillai, Chachu Inc.
Interesting approach. I think you'd enjoy Design Methods 101, a book by Vijay Kumar, if you haven't read it already.
Great book! I have come across it before but haven't gone through it fully. Will go through again. Thanks
