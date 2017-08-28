Anyone have experience selling on creative market, gumroad, envato, etc. ?
19 hours ago from Tin Tran, Founder at TRAN LA
I am trying to get into the design passive income game, but wondering what is the best place to start?
What are the pros/cons of sites like Creative Market, Gumroad, Envato, or even site like Redbubble?
Is the market too saturated to make viable passive income anymore?
