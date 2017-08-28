I moved to Durham, NC to open an office with Prolific, and I’m vlogging about it. (youtube.com)
23 minutes ago from Courtney ⭐️, Lead Product Designer at Prolific Interactive
I recently moved from Brooklyn, NY to Durham, NC to open an office with Prolific Interactive. We partner with leading brands to create incredible mobile products, and we’re now open for business in the beautiful South.
My vision for Prolific Durham is to create a place where people who love technology and appreciate nature can build great products together.
