1 comment

  • Courtney ⭐️Courtney ⭐️, 20 minutes ago

    I recently moved from Brooklyn, NY to Durham, NC to open an office with Prolific Interactive. We partner with leading brands to create incredible mobile products, and we’re now open for business in the beautiful South.

    My vision for Prolific Durham is to create a place where people who love technology and appreciate nature can build great products together.

    Subscribe to follow my journey as we create an office from scratch.

    0 points