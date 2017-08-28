3 comments

  • Pete LaceyPete Lacey, 12 minutes ago

    I don't get what point the author is trying to make. Surely it would be more valuable to participate in a valid discourse than write off discussions about our industry entirely with this cocksure approach of "Look how cool I am because I don't care".

    Pathetic really.

  • Jim SilvermanJim Silverman, 11 minutes ago

    very accurate depiction of subway.

