Revision Path Ep. 206: Kim Goulbourne, Founder of Bourn (soundcloud.com)
24 hours ago from Maurice Cherry, Principal at Lunch
24 hours ago from Maurice Cherry, Principal at Lunch
It’s easy to see why Kim Goulbourne calls herself a “chronic creator”. Whether she’s helping first-time renters in NYC or helping others experience more of their city, this Webby award-winning maker is full of ideas with a focus on creating purpose-driven experiences with design and code.
Kim talked me through her thought process for new project, and she shared some information about her latest venture. Her and I also spent some time talking shop about entrepreneurship, finding leads, her dream project, and some of her inspirations. Kim is definitely someone you’ll want to watch, so make sure you follow her and see what gets “Bourn” next!
