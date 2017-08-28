Fasting to become more productive?
7 hours ago from riccardo parenti, Founder www.tokyographicdesigners.com
I wrote about my experience of skipping lunch for a week. What do you think? https://medium.com/riccardo-parenti/fasting-and-productivity-what-i-learned-from-hacking-my-body-a398017db4b9
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment. Remember: Be nice or else.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now