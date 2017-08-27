Can we get a "Follow User" button in DN?
10 hours ago from Larry Ioannidis, Web Developer @ rakun.ie
Hey, I just realized that if I want to get notifications from when a user posts something on DN or make a comment, I don't have that option. :(
There are many great Designers here whose opinion is very interesting but the only way to "follow" them is by opening their profile every time to check their activity.
Could you add an option to get notifications for users activity DN?
:)
