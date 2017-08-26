Been trying to figure out how I feel about Arlene. (typeface)

15 hours ago from , Brand Identity Designer

I really respect that this type foundry is creating some really decent fonts, but the characteristics for this typeface seem a little off. It may grow on me as a display style, but I'm not sure.

Thoughts?

https://www.behance.net/gallery/55950909/Arlene-Typeface

1 comment

  • Hal P, 2 minutes ago

    This one is a miss in my opinion. Think it probably would have looked and worked quite a bit better if they didn't add the angled brackets.

    0 points