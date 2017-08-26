Been trying to figure out how I feel about Arlene. (typeface)
15 hours ago from Darian Rosebrook, Brand Identity Designer
I really respect that this type foundry is creating some really decent fonts, but the characteristics for this typeface seem a little off. It may grow on me as a display style, but I'm not sure.
Thoughts?
