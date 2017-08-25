I’m mentoring a few people at the moment and compiling a list of book recommendations for them.

What are your go to books? Keep in mind that I tend to avoid pretentious books like Design As Art, and instead go for books that are genuinely helpful. (There's my sass).

Here's what I have so far:

Typography

Thinking With Type

Elements of Typographic Style

A Type Primer

Graphic Design and Colour

Grid Systems In Graphic Design

Designing Brand Identity

Logo Design Love

Josef Albers Interaction of Color

Universal Principles of Design

Steal Like An Artist

The Vignelli Canon

Usability, Research, and Content