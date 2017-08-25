Book Recommendations
I’m mentoring a few people at the moment and compiling a list of book recommendations for them.
What are your go to books? Keep in mind that I tend to avoid pretentious books like Design As Art, and instead go for books that are genuinely helpful. (There's my sass).
Here's what I have so far:
Typography
- Thinking With Type
- Elements of Typographic Style
- A Type Primer
Graphic Design and Colour
- Grid Systems In Graphic Design
- Designing Brand Identity
- Logo Design Love
- Josef Albers Interaction of Color
- Universal Principles of Design
- Steal Like An Artist
- The Vignelli Canon
Usability, Research, and Content
- Chicago Manual of Style
- Politics and the English Language
- Rocket Surgery Made Easy
- Don’t Make Me Think
- About Face - this book is ridiculous.
