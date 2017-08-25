Book Recommendations

6 hours ago from , Product Design & Research

I’m mentoring a few people at the moment and compiling a list of book recommendations for them.

What are your go to books? Keep in mind that I tend to avoid pretentious books like Design As Art, and instead go for books that are genuinely helpful. (There's my sass).

Here's what I have so far:

Typography

  • Thinking With Type
  • Elements of Typographic Style
  • A Type Primer

Graphic Design and Colour

  • Grid Systems In Graphic Design
  • Designing Brand Identity
  • Logo Design Love
  • Josef Albers Interaction of Color
  • Universal Principles of Design
  • Steal Like An Artist
  • The Vignelli Canon

Usability, Research, and Content

  • Chicago Manual of Style
  • Politics and the English Language
  • Rocket Surgery Made Easy
  • Don’t Make Me Think
  • About Face - this book is ridiculous.

1 comment