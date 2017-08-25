How to Make a Better Website
1 hour ago from Jake Cooper, Creative Director @ Jake Cooper Design
In my latest Medium post, I outlined 6 tips I use to make more focused, goal/user-oriented sites when planning and strategizing a new website for clients.
What other techniques do you use to make sure your sites resonate with your viewers?
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment. Remember: Be nice or else.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now