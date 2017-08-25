Using Medium for Your Personal Brand or Portfolio (coudriet.design)
1 hour ago from Jason Coudriet, Design and Development Leader
Outsourcing this kind of thing to a third party service feels like a pretty dangerous game to play. I see the attraction, but make sure you understand what you’re giving away in the process.
And if you're a web designer or front end dev, build a website!
Yeah. Nothing says “I’m a good web designer” like using a third party turnkey solution for your folio. :P
