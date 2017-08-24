34 The Grid (the much-hyped AI website builder) is near industry-low in customer satisfaction (sitebuilderreport.com)1 hour ago from Steve Benjamins, Founder of Wise BuyerLogin to CommentYou'll need to log in before you can leave a comment. Remember: Be nice or else.LoginRegister TodayNew accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment. Remember: Be nice or else.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now