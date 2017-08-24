Designers are using “dark UX” to turn you into a sleep-deprived internet addict (qz.com)
22 hours ago from Jim Silverman, Product Designer
If you hang out on Designer News you are not likely to learn much in this article (UX's focus on engagement takes advantage of user's unconscious proclivities even if it doesn't benefit them).
While partially true, it is disheartening to know that, to many readers, their introduction to UX and digital product design will be so grim.
To paraphrase ad man Jacques Seguela:
