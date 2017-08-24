Design Challenge: 1 Turtle, 10 Ways
7 hours ago from Brittany Jezouit, Editor at Envato
We ran a design competition with our community, and saw one theme emerge - designs using a stock photo of a turtle.
the turtle.
What would you make with a turtle photo? Here's some of the cool creations our community came up with:
a book cover
a dramatic scene
an animated GIF
Check out more of the competition entries on our blog: Full story
