August update of XD (blogs.adobe.com)
14 hours ago from Cristian Moisei, Product Designer @ hyperion.co
14 hours ago from Cristian Moisei, Product Designer @ hyperion.co
If you ask me, the approach they went with for CC Libraries is rubbish.
How so? I find CC libraries to be a pretty impressive technical feat considering how many different apps Adobe are enabling asset/style-sharing through. Definitely not perfect yet, of course! Is it XD's particular approach you find lacking?
Designer News
Be nice. Or else.
Designer News is a large, global community of people working or interested in design and technology.
We're Tiny along with Dribbble, Crew, MetaLab, Flow, Pixel Union, We Work Remotely and more.
Have feedback?
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment. Remember: Be nice or else.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now