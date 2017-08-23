AMA with André Valle organizer of ONE&ALL, a design conference in Montreal!

Hello DN!

My name is André Valle and I’m the co-organizer of ONE&ALL Conf. (www.oneandall.io) and the Head of Marketing at Dynamo (www.godynamo.com), an agency in Montreal’s Mile Ex.

I’m here to talk about ONE&ALL, a 1-day festival of inspirational talks featuring top creative minds in the world, discussing the role of design in their industries.

For a while, Dynamo has been hosting design & creativity conferences with top speakers for accessible prices (tickets go for 100$ only). We believe that there’s a sweet spot between our marketing efforts, and our responsibility to connect with people in the Montreal creative community and peers through inspiring conferences that don’t break the bank.

I’m here to answer questions about the conference, and how we put Dynamo’s marketing efforts to inspire our peers.

If you missed the info on the ONE&ALL conference:

Our speakers include Jeremy Bailey (Famous New Media Artist), Lindsay Ballant (Multidisciplinary art director) HAWRAF (a Design Studio founded by 3 ex-Googlers), Sebastian Speier (Design Director at Nike), Maura Cass (IDEO), and Ali Weiss (VP of Marketing at Glossier) and [+].

Tickets are 100$+tax, find them here: www.oneandall.io !

And thanks to Radio-Canada Information, our content will be simultaneously translated into French.

Got questions? Hit me up! !