7 comments

  • Christopher Alan, 5 hours ago

    I'm curious what's inside the dongle that makes it better than wifi? Is it some kinda hardware accelerator or signal booster?

    5 points
  • Stephen Weir, 8 hours ago

    O.M.G! this is what iv being waiting for!!! (i make music and design websites) have being looking at windows 10 tablets recently haha no need now.

    wooo im so excited for this, feels like something apple should have done themselves along time ago.

    1 point
  • Febril CuevasFebril Cuevas, 2 minutes ago

    Dang, I just recently bought Duet...Might have to get one of these and test it out in comparison.

    0 points
  • Corinn Pope, 2 minutes ago

    As a duet user, this looks like it adds some features duet is missing. That being said, I'm not sure how I feel about having to be connected to Wi-Fi to have it work.

    0 points
  • Norm Sheeran, 23 hours ago

    Nice to see this done properly!

    0 points
  • Ben KroghBen Krogh, 2 hours ago

    Looks pretty fantastic.

    0 points
  • Kyle CaseKyle Case, 1 minute ago

    Want

    0 points