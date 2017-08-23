Luna Display — Turn Any iPad into a True, Wireless Second Display (kickstarter.com)
1 day ago from Mariusz Ostrowski, Co-Founder/Designer at Pixle, @faktory
I'm curious what's inside the dongle that makes it better than wifi? Is it some kinda hardware accelerator or signal booster?
O.M.G! this is what iv being waiting for!!! (i make music and design websites) have being looking at windows 10 tablets recently haha no need now.
wooo im so excited for this, feels like something apple should have done themselves along time ago.
Dang, I just recently bought Duet...Might have to get one of these and test it out in comparison.
As a duet user, this looks like it adds some features duet is missing. That being said, I'm not sure how I feel about having to be connected to Wi-Fi to have it work.
Nice to see this done properly!
Looks pretty fantastic.
Want
