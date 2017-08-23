Semplice 4 (semplice.com)
1 hour ago from L M, Designer
At first I was confused - did this get an update? Because version 4 came out in April.
But, turns out, this never got submitted to Designer News! I got excited that this was another update haha.
Semplice rocks.
Their marketing is really great.
Its just a WordPress theme with Page builder but they never advertised as it is. They say "WordPress Portfolio Tool" and "We built on top of WordPress"
Genius :)
Massive fck you to v3 users. I you want to move to v4, you get a "huge" 20% discount and you have to recreate the whole web site just because there is no backward compatibility. Really great.
It's just a WordPress theme.
No shit :D
