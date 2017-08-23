Semplice 4 (semplice.com)

  • William RileyWilliam Riley, 3 minutes ago

    At first I was confused - did this get an update? Because version 4 came out in April.

    But, turns out, this never got submitted to Designer News! I got excited that this was another update haha.

    Semplice rocks.

  • Surjith S MSurjith S M, a minute ago

    Their marketing is really great.

    Its just a WordPress theme with Page builder but they never advertised as it is. They say "WordPress Portfolio Tool" and "We built on top of WordPress"

    Genius :)

  • Marek LevákMarek Levák, 12 minutes ago

    Massive fck you to v3 users. I you want to move to v4, you get a "huge" 20% discount and you have to recreate the whole web site just because there is no backward compatibility. Really great.

