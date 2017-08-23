4 comments

  • Ben HowdleBen Howdle, 6 hours ago

    I'm more of a developer, so go gentle on the design :)

    1 point
  • Gareth LewisGareth Lewis, 2 minutes ago

    It tells me exactly what I need to know. Easy to read. Nothing superfluous. It does the job. I like it.

    0 points
  • Laura McCartney, 2 minutes ago

    I really liked the tone of your copy and the simplicity of the design. Well done.

    0 points
  • Alberto G. de la CruzAlberto G. de la Cruz, 1 minute ago

    I really like the color palette, and I think the type and layout is really clean and easy to follow. However, I think you're missing out on not using the phrase 'Howdy, I'm Ben Howdle' ;)

    0 points