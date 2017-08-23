Launched my new dev/design portfolio (benhowdle.im)
7 hours ago from Ben Howdle, Freelance Developer & Designer
I'm more of a developer, so go gentle on the design :)
It tells me exactly what I need to know. Easy to read. Nothing superfluous. It does the job. I like it.
I really liked the tone of your copy and the simplicity of the design. Well done.
I really like the color palette, and I think the type and layout is really clean and easy to follow. However, I think you're missing out on not using the phrase 'Howdy, I'm Ben Howdle' ;)
