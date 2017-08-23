1 comment

  • Marcin TrederMarcin Treder, 12 hours ago

    Hey everyone,

    Earlier this week, we released our third virtual summit: UX at Scale 2017.

    Scaling design is one of the biggest challenges faced by UX teams. As a team grows, processes and products eventually break. There's really no getting around it.

    We figured a lot of folks have faced the issue before, so we gathered 14 design leaders across 4 days to share their experience and advice. The speakers come from Atlassian, Salesforce, Airbnb, GE Digital, IDEO, Google, ADP, Linkedin, Shopify, Autodesk, Forumone, Athena Health, and the US government’s internal digital agency (18F).

    Based on past events, we should have 23-28K people registered so it should be a cool turnout. If you can't make it, you can register anyways and recordings and slides will be emailed to you.

